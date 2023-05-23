Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man faces attempted murder charge in Troy shooting

Kenneth Little is charged with attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times in Pike...
Kenneth Little is charged with attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times in Pike County.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man multiple times in Pike County, according to court documents.

Court filings indicate Kenneth Lamar Little, 51, was arrested after an incident around 6:30 p.m. Monday in which he shot the victim multiple times from his vehicle.

The victim’s current condition was not known. A motive for the shooting was also not immediately clear.

Little has since posted a $250,000 bail and has been released from the Pike County Jail.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a juvenile in...
Boy in life-threatening condition after weekend shooting
Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick...
Arrest made in November Montgomery homicide case

Latest News

Troy Baseball
No. 3 Troy opens Sun Belt Tournament against Appalachian State
Belk to close store in Selma
Judith Ann Neelley
Governor Ivey ‘strongly opposes parole of convicted child murderer’
Montgomery Motor Speedway
MMS back in action this weekend with Disturbing the Peace 100