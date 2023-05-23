Man faces attempted murder charge in Troy shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man multiple times in Pike County, according to court documents.

Court filings indicate Kenneth Lamar Little, 51, was arrested after an incident around 6:30 p.m. Monday in which he shot the victim multiple times from his vehicle.

The victim’s current condition was not known. A motive for the shooting was also not immediately clear.

Little has since posted a $250,000 bail and has been released from the Pike County Jail.

