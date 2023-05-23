MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that Robert Butler, 49, and Dean Hazard, 57, were the public works employees who tried to keep a kilo of cocaine that washed ashore and was turned into them.

They are both charged with trafficking cocaine and tampering with physical evidence, according to jail records.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office provided updated information on the arrests of Butler and Hazard.

Authorities said someone picked up a single package and turned it into Butler and Hazard. Burch said the pair decided to keep the package and split it instead of turning it in to law enforcement.

According to Burch, one man buried his portion in the backyard and the other put his in a freezer.

Authorities said the investigation was launched after questions were asked about the contraband being turned in and there was no record of the package ever being handed over to law enforcement.

EARLIER STORY:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Two Dauphin Island public works employees are under arrest after authorities said they found and planned to split a kilo of cocaine that washed ashore, according to Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

The two face cocaine trafficking charges, Burch said.

The arrests come after beachgoers searching for seashells found a number of packages of cocaine weighing 25 kilos and worth $1.2 million washed up on Dauphin Island over the weekend and reported their discovery to police, according to the sheriff’s office.

