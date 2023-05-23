Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that Robert Butler, 49, and Dean Hazard, 57, were the public works employees who tried to keep a kilo of cocaine that washed ashore and was turned into them.

They are both charged with trafficking cocaine and tampering with physical evidence, according to jail records.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office provided updated information on the arrests of Butler and Hazard.

Authorities said someone picked up a single package and turned it into Butler and Hazard. Burch said the pair decided to keep the package and split it instead of turning it in to law enforcement.

According to Burch, one man buried his portion in the backyard and the other put his in a freezer.

Authorities said the investigation was launched after questions were asked about the contraband being turned in and there was no record of the package ever being handed over to law enforcement.

---

EARLIER STORY:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Two Dauphin Island public works employees are under arrest after authorities said they found and planned to split a kilo of cocaine that washed ashore, according to Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

The two face cocaine trafficking charges, Burch said.

The arrests come after beachgoers searching for seashells found a number of packages of cocaine weighing 25 kilos and worth $1.2 million washed up on Dauphin Island over the weekend and reported their discovery to police, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
Shantea Peterson is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault after police...
Woman accused of stabbing 2 at Montgomery convenience store, filings say
2021 file photo of Gov. Kay Ivey signing documents (Source: State of Alabama/Governor's Office)
Ivey to sign multiple bills into law Tuesday afternoon
Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.
Pike County woman charged with chemical endangerment following stillbirth
Police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 4:30 a.m. where...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The reward for information leading to the arrests of any individual involved in the death of...
Reward increased for information in February homicide
Travontaye Rudolph, 27, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by MPD’s Special Operations...
Arrest made in July 2022 Montgomery homicide case
Myreico Broaden is charged with first-degree arson after a May 15 Montgomery house fire.
Arrest after doorbell camera records Montgomery arson
Morning Smile: WSFA crew tries Blue Bell's new 'Dr. Pepper Float' ice cream
Officials discuss Montgomery County Courthouse renovations