MMS back in action this weekend with Disturbing the Peace 100

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Show Me the Money Pro Late Model series is returning to Montgomery Motor Speedway this weekend for the second time this season.

After the past two scheduled races at the track were canceled due to heavy rainfall, MMS is looking to get things back on track with a 100-lap feature featuring Pro Late Models on Saturday night.

The last trip out to the track for the series saw 15-year-old Seth Christensen win the Alabama 200 after a late caution that involved the leaders.

On top of Pro Late Model action, the Roadrunner/Pure Stock class will be running twin 20-lap features in their first appearance at MMS this season. Street Stocks and Late Model Sportsman and a fun special event, kids bike races will also be a part of the show in a loaded Memorial Day weekend race at the historic Montgomery race track.

The gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Qualifying will begin at 6 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.

