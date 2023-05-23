Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say

This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State Police trooper’s radar gun, which authorities say was from a speeding motorcycle, shown at the top.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New Hampshire State Police said troopers arrested a Florida motorcyclist for driving over 170 mph while intoxicated.

Police said two troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement in Exeter, New Hampshire, late Sunday afternoon when one of them spotted the motorcyclist traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release.

Police said the trooper initially clocked the motorcycle at 120 mph before it accelerated to 160 mph.

Police said the second trooper got a reading of 171 mph before both pulled over the driver, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Unghire of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Unghire was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Police said Unghire was released on “personal recognizance bail” and is scheduled to be arraigned June 1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property
Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
File image
2 women injured in Ann Street incident Monday evening

Latest News

Boater safety for Memeorial Day weekend
ALEA gives boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Super Typhoon Mawar
Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.
Pike County woman charged with chemical endangerment following stillbirth