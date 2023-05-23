Pike County woman arrested in death of a child

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chelsey Redmon-Zellers on the charge of Chemical Endangerment of a child resulting in death, a class A felony offense under the laws of the State of Alabama.

Evidence shows that Redmon-Zellers was referred from Troy Regional Medical Center to Medical Center Enterprise, where she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy following a full-term pregnancy. During the pregnancy and at the time of the birth, Redmon-Zellers tested positive for numerous illegal substances.

As a result, the stillborn baby boy was sent to an Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab, where toxicology reports show that at the time of the baby’s death, he had elevated levels of Methamphetamine in his system and fentanyl. As a result of the continued exposure to these deadly drugs, the baby boy suffered an intrauterine fetal demise.

She has been placed in custody in the Pike County Jail with a bond set on the arrest warrant at $200,000.

“This is a tragic situation where one of the most vulnerable among us died due to the actions of the one who should have cared the most, the baby’s mother,” said District Attorney James Tarbox. He went on to say, “It is this office’s hope that pregnant women who intend to use drugs and other harmful substances will seek the help and assistance they need rather than follow a path that leads to the death of their baby.”

The 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office thanked the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Enterprise Police Department, the Coffee County Coroner’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for their work in investigating this matter.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.