Police officer injured in accident along busy Houston County highway

A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement reports.
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement reports.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis and WTVY Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSEY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement reports.

That accident happened along U.S. 431 in the small town nestled midway between Dothan and Headland.

That accident happened along U.S. 431 in the small town nestled midway between Dothan and Headland.
That accident happened along U.S. 431 in the small town nestled midway between Dothan and Headland.(WTVY)

Initial indication is the officer suffered back injuries and will be transferred to a Dothan hospital.

The accident caused a major traffic backup along the busy four-lane highway, with additional reports saying traffic is being diverted at this time in the area.

Stay with News4 for additional updates.

