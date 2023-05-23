Advertise
Police searching for missing Jackson teen

Mother says she could be in Birmingham, Marion, or Selma
Leah Simone McDonald, 14, is possibly in the Birmingham area.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jackson Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl that has been missing since May 14.

Leah Simone McDonald was last seen in the area of High Street in Jackson, AL.

She was reportedly wearing brown shorts, a black-colored shirt, and a pair of blue Air Jordans tennis shoes. She is described as Black female, 5 foot 5 inches, and weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with black/brown dreadlocks.

Investigators in Jackson believe McDonald may be traveling in an unknown type of white car with a Florida license plate.

McDonald’s mother told CrimeStoppers that her daughter may possibly be in Marion, Birmingham, or Selma. Other possibilities are Atlanta or Smyrna, Georgia.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-7867 or (833) AL1-STOP.

