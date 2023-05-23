Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

President Biden, Speaker McCarthy hold “productive” meeting Monday, still no deal on debt ceiling

McCarthy says negotiators will work throughout the night and he and President Biden will talk every day.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) continued their debt ceiling negotiations Monday. The two met as the U.S. is potentially 10 days away from defaulting on its debt for the first time.

Biden and McCarthy sat one-on-one for more than hour in the Oval Office. McCarthy said there is still no deal, but it was the most productive meeting between the two.

“I think it was productive in the professionalism, the honesty with one another and the desire to try to find common ground,” said McCarthy.

The clock is ticking towards default. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated it’s “highly likely” that Treasury will not be able to pay the country’s bills “as early as June 1.”

Prior to the meeting, President Biden said he is optimistic a deal can get done.

“We both agree default’s not really on the table. We gotta get something done here,” Biden said.

However, the two still differ on how a deal gets reached.

Biden said, “I think we should be looking at tax loopholes, and make sure the wealthy pay their fair share. I think revenue matters as long as you’re not taxing anybody under $400,000.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy said, “I simply believe, like any household, like any business, like any state government, when you’re this far out of whack, you have to spend less than you did last year.”

McCarthy said negotiators will work throughout the night and that he and President Biden will continue to talk every day. If both sides agree to a deal, it still must get through a divided Congress.

The Senate is currently on recess.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a juvenile in...
Boy in life-threatening condition after weekend shooting
Keenan Gadson has been charged with capital murder for the November shooting death of Jaderrick...
Arrest made in November Montgomery homicide case

Latest News

President Biden, Speaker McCarthy hold “productive” meeting Monday, still no deal on debt ceiling
U.S. Officials believe that the Biden Administration is planning to stop the plans to move U.S....
Alabama House Members: ‘U.S. Space Command Belongs at Redstone Arsenal’
Members of the Chinese American Association of Alabama gathered at the state Capitol Monday...
Protesters rally at Alabama Capitol over bill preventing foreign ownership of land
2021 file photo of Gov. Kay Ivey signing documents (Source: State of Alabama/Governor's Office)
Ivey to sign multiple bills into law Tuesday afternoon