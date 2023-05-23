Advertise
Thousands of military members in Montgomery for annual IT summit

By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of military members have traveled to Montgomery for the annual Montgomery IT Summit, hosted by the local chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.

The purpose is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.

The conference, being held at the Renaissance Hotel, is one of the primary tools for keeping Air Force and private cyber security leaders and experts current on the latest concepts, strategies, technologies and capabilities in both the military and civilian sectors.

Col. David Bosko, President of the AFCEA Montgomery Chapter, discusses the 2023 Montgomery IT Summit.

Attendees will get firsthand insights from leading government and industry experts on what challenges America is facing in the defense of the United States. Department of defense personnel, military retirees, government contractors and state employees are all attending.

The theme for the conference for 2023 is “Unwavering Drive For Automation: Say It, Do It, Prove It”

The Montgomery IT summit runs Tuesday and Wednesday.

