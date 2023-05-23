Advertise
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open

FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has withdrawn from next month’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club as he recovers from a recent surgery.

The U.S. Golf Association’s Monday announcement comes after the 47-year-old Woods missed last week’s PGA Championship.

He hasn’t played at the U.S. Open since 2019.

Woods last competed at the Masters in April but withdrew before the resumption of the weather-delayed third round.

He pulled out due to a reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis, a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

Woods then had surgery for arthritis in his ankle, which stemmed from severe leg injuries he suffered in a massive 20-21 car crash.

It’s still not clear if he will play in the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship in England in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

