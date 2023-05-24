2 arrested in Elmore County for promoting prison contraband

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been arrested for criminal trespassing on Alabama state prison property, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division.

According to the ADOC, Kathryn Kelli Washington and Jadarius Daniel were arrested in Elmore County on Saturday and charged with Promoting Prison Contraband I.

Officials said a trespassing vehicle was reported on property at Elmore Correctional Facility and when officers responded, the vehicle left the area. They conducted a traffic stop nearby where the driver, Washington, and the passenger, Daniel, were apprehended.

The K-9 team worked the vehicle and indicated on a large red cooler bag in the vehicle’s back seat. Both suspects were taken to the Elmore Correctional Facility LESD office to be interviewed.

The red bag contained four packages of illegal contraband. Both suspects were then arrested and placed in the Elmore County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be added.

“The presence of illegal drugs is a growing challenge faced by correctional systems across the country. Criminals often go to significant lengths to bypass security systems and seek to introduce drugs and other types of illegal contraband into facilities. The ADOC is committed to enforcing its zero-tolerance policy on contraband,” said Commissioner John Q. Hamm.

The ADOC says these arrests are a result of the ADOC Contraband Interdiction Program (CIP) which utilizes cutting-edge search and security technologies in an ongoing effort to control the influx of prison contraband.

