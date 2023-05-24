Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Senate committee approves changes to absentee ballot bill

By Erin Davis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state Senate committee approved significant changes to a bill that will criminalize assistance on absentee ballots. Alabama doesn’t have widespread cases of voter fraud, and Republicans say this will keep things that way.

“We heard from people who are disabled and blind and so we wanted to make sure we didn’t do anything to hinder them in the process of voting,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Colbert County.

Changes to Kiel’s bill include allowing someone who is blind, disabled or unable to read or write to receive help on their absentee ballot from anyone. If someone is not disabled, the only allowed help is from a family member or election official.

“The people that we listed are people that should be trusted,” said Kiel.

The new version of the bill also removes the word “distributing” from the prohibited actions related to absentee ballots. Grassroots voting organizations will still be able to hand out absentee ballots. Instead, ordering, requesting, collecting or pre-filling someone’s ballot would be a misdemeanor, but someone could still be charged with a felony if money is involved.

“The voting process is very important. I mean, we take it very seriously in Alabama, how we vote and who votes,” said Kiel.

“We found out from this voter fraud reform task force is that we do not have these overwhelming cases of voter fraud in Alabama,” said Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Jefferson County.

The bill now moves to the Senate body for a possible vote. Then it would go back to the House for it to be official.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
Beb White Jr., 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Arrest made after shots fired into Montgomery home, vehicle early Sunday
Two suspects are being sought after burglarizing multiple vehicles on Alabama state property in...
2 wanted after multiple vehicle burglaries on Alabama state property
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a Missing and Endangered Person Alert that was...
ALEA canceled Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Montgomery man
File image
2 women injured in Ann Street incident Monday evening

Latest News

Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
U.S. Officials believe that the Biden Administration is planning to stop the plans to move U.S....
Alabama House Members: ‘U.S. Space Command Belongs at Redstone Arsenal’
Members of the Chinese American Association of Alabama gathered at the state Capitol Monday...
Protesters rally at Alabama Capitol over bill preventing foreign ownership of land
2021 file photo of Gov. Kay Ivey signing documents (Source: State of Alabama/Governor's Office)
Ivey to sign multiple bills into law Tuesday afternoon