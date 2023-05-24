Arrest after doorbell camera records Montgomery arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home’s doorbell camera is being credited for helping investigators make an arrest in a Montgomery arson investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Georgia Street around 9:45 on the morning of May 15 where they extinguished flames that caused damage to the exterior of the home. The Bureau of Investigations was then notified of the incident.

Investigators were able to recover video footage from the home’s doorbell camera that showed a suspect suspect setting the blaze. The camera footage was not publicly released.

The suspect, identified as Myreico Dewon Broaden, 46, later confessed to the crime during an interview at MFR headquarters, officials said. A motive was not released.

Because the fire was set during a time when a home is normally occupied, Broaden was charged with first-degree arson.

He’s now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

