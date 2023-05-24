Advertise
Arrest made in July 2022 Montgomery homicide case

Rudolph is charged with capital murder for the death of David Werking.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a July 2022 homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Travontaye Rudolph, 27, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by MPD’s Special Operations Division and charged with capital murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Rudolph is accused of shooting to death David Werking, 19, also of Montgomery, on July 12, 2022. The shooting, which also injured a woman, happened near the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Atlanta Highway.

Photo of David Werking
Photo of David Werking(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The suspect is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

