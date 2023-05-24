Advertise
Beautiful weather heading into the holiday weekend

Minus morning showers today, the rest of the forecast looks great!
Changes arriving in the next 24 hours
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More rain showers are expected today -- especially this morning -- before things finally dry out. Less humid air will push into Alabama this afternoon, putting an end to the higher rain and storm chances that have been with us for several days.

Cloudy skies will be around through the early afternoon before some sunshine to end the day. There is a chance a few showers stick around into the afternoon, but we shouldn’t see much beyond lunchtime.

Memorial Day weekend should be dry and comfortably warm.
High temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70s. Then we’ve got warmer weather for the end of the workweek and upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Look for plentiful sunshine each day through next Tuesday. That will warm us up generally into the lower 80s each afternoon. Mid-80s are possible, mainly tomorrow, Friday and next Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay below normal.
The less humid air mass will support overnight temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees through the start of next week. That will feel very good and comfortable considering how warm and muggy Alabama can be this time of year. It’ll be a great opportunity to give your A/C units a well-deserved break!

We do want to continue mentioning a complex scenario that will evolve Friday and this weekend just to our east. An area of low pressure will move along the South Carolina coast, sending rain and clouds westward into the Carolinas and Georgia.

A complex setup will take shape Friday into the weekend. Right now it looks like the rain...
The million-dollar question is how far west will the rain and clouds go? Most models keep the rain away from Alabama Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A 10% chance of rain is being left in the forecast for now to account for the outliers showing a shower making its way into the state.

Models do agree that some uptick in cloudiness will occur Saturday and Sunday. I don’t foresee it being an overcast weekend by any means. However, I do think there could be more of a partly cloudy sky this weekend as opposed to mostly sunny skies.

