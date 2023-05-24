Advertise
Expansion announced for Montgomery’s public transit system

By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New transit investments are being made in Montgomery. The city announced an expansion to the M Transit system Tuesday.

The goal is to enhance the experience for residents who rely on the system for their daily transportation.

“By investing in our infrastructure, we break down some of those barriers to those who really want to be a part of the workforce and those who really want to improve their lives for themselves and for their families.” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Reed said M Transit is a top priority, with millions of dollars in local and federal funding going toward bringing big changes. He said this will cover everything “from increasing the amount of bus shelters and benches and bus stops to also investing in our fleet.”

The new fleet includes five 26-passenger transit buses, two 20-passenger transit buses and three micro-transit vans.

“These new buses and our new micro-transit vehicles will increase ridership, service and efficiency for the end customers. The micro-transit system will run from downtown to the airport. But that’s only where it will start. It will expand to other parts of our community soon thereafter,” said Reed.

This summer work is planned to make improvements to the West Fairview Avenue transit station and the Intermodal transportation facility downtown.

“We can continue to see public transit system grow and improve and be a beacon of light that we know that it can be,” said Robert Smith, Montgomery planning director.

M Transit General Manager Samuel Tensley said, “It’s important that we have a transit system that shows the epitome of what a transit system should look like.”

A mobile app is also launching for M Transit.

