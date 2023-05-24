Advertise
Montgomery offering multiple youth summer camp options

The city of Montgomery is offering summer camps for youths.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is offering multiple camp options for ages 6-17 this summer.

This will be the first summer that Montgomery Parks and Recreation will hold a program without COVID-19 restrictions.

Montgomery Parks and Recreation will host eight-week summer camps at the following community centers: Chisholm, Hayneville Road, Houston Hills, Loveless McIntyre, Regency, Sheridan Heights and Goodwyn (ages 13-17 only).

Registration at Chisholm Community Center is closed as of Tuesday.

Parks and Recreation Director David Card said it’s important that children have something to do during the summer, adding it provides them an opportunity to be around other children.

“It gives them something to do. They’ve had a long year in school, and a little relief from all the academics that they’ve been doing all year,” Card said. “They get a chance to come out and have some fun.”

Card mentioned the summer camp programs can teach children about “discipline, some sense of togetherness” and allows them to “interact with different people.”

Parents who register their children will pay a one-time fee of $30. Some activities may require an additional fee.

Lunch will be included in the program.

Card mentioned there is no deadline, but registration spaces can fill up quickly.

