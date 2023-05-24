Montgomery teen accused of shooting person at point-blank range
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Montgomery that happened last month.
The shooting was in the 700 block of University Drive at about 7 p.m. on April 15. Police say Darryl Berry Jr. was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody Tuesday.
The affidavit states Berry shot the victim at point-blank range in an attempt to kill them. The motive was not released.
The Montgomery County Detention Facility website shows his bail at $60,000.
