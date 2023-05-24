Montgomery welcomes Military and Veterans Commission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was just two months ago Montgomery was chosen as one of the five outstanding defense communities in the nation.

Now Mayor Steen Reed says life in the capital city is getting even better for members of the military, thanks to the newly formed Montgomery Military and Veterans Commission.

“We believe in active commissions and active boards, and I think given the people that are a part of this and that have helped us get this far, you will see just that,” said Mayor Reed.

Mayor Reed says the commission will stage special events, establish military monuments, and most importantly, share important local resources and information. Air Force Colonel Ryan Richardson says the commission is a much-needed addition to the community.

“I think these partnerships bring the barrier of specific issues, some of which are unique and exceptional to military families military members but some of which will help the community real large,” says Col. Richardson

And it’s not only the city and Maxwell Air Force Base that are partnering, so is the V.A.

“There are so many resources available between federal VA on the veteran health care side and on the veterans benefits side and with the state, and often folks don’t know that there are opportunities for them to get those resources again not just on the health care side but from education housing benefits,” stated Amir Farooqui, Director/Chief Executive Officer of Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System.

