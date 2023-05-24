Advertise
Prattville Police searching for missing man

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Brandon Davis Harris.

Harris is a 43-year-old white male who may be living with a condition impairing his judgment. He was last seen on May 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of Pratt Street in Prattville.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Davis Harris, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.

