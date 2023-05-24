Rep. Sewell honors former Selma mayor on the house floor

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSFA) - Today, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell honored Selma Mayor George P. Evans on the floor of the House of Representatives. Mayor Evans recently passed away at the age of 78.

Rep. Sewell’s house floor speech

Mister Speaker, I rise today to honor and celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of a trailblazing public servant and educator, Selma Mayor George Patrick Evans, who passed away at the age of 78 on May 15th.

A native of Selma, Alabama, Mayor Evans overcame great adversity to break down barriers for generations of leaders like myself to follow.

An educator, coach, basketball referee, principal, superintendent, city council president, and mayor, Evans wore many hats, but the common thread was service. He loved our hometown of Selma, Alabama, and he served her well.

He dedicated over 40 years to the Dallas County Public School System, cultivating an impactful career molding, teaching, coaching, mentoring the youth of Selma and Dallas County.

In 1994, he made history again as the first African American Superintendent of Dallas County Public Schools.

He began his career in electoral politics in the Selma City Council. In this role, he brought the same passion, love of people, and community, making history as the first African American President of the Selma City Council.

In 2008, he earned more distinctions as the second African American Mayor of the City of Selma, Alabama, in its 192-year history. During his two terms as Selma’s Mayor, Evans led Queen City through the recession of 2008, the implementation of the city’s optic fiber network, and helped address the lingering impact of segregation within Selma’s communities. I was proud to partner with Mayor Evans to bring vital federal resources home to Selma and Dallas County.

From his demonstrated efforts to revitalize downtown Selma to his commitment to making our community safer and stronger, Mayor Evans fought hard to improve the lives of the people he served. His foresight propelled the City of Selma forward and cemented his legacy as a trusted leader in our community.

On a personal note, I have known Mayor Evans all my life. I even served as his family’s babysitter during my youth.

Mayor Evans has always been a man of great character and honor, whose love of God, family, and community has been his guiding principle.

Through all of his accomplishments, he has led by example through his hard work, perseverance, grit, and kindness.

His public service has left an indelible imprint on the City of Selma, and we will miss him terribly.

Let us not weep, but find comfort in knowing that his incredible legacy will live on in the many people he touched.

On behalf of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, I ask my colleagues to join me in honoring and celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of Selma’s Mayor George Patrick Evans for his decades of service to the City of Selma, Dallas County, and the entire State of Alabama.

May he rest in peace and power. Thank you.

