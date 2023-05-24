Reward increased for information in February homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The reward for information leading to the arrests of any individual involved in the death of 52-year-old Montgomery citizen Yvette Carter has increased.

City Councilman Oronde Mitchell has donated $1,000, and County Commissioner Carmen Moore-Zeigler has donated $1,000 to CrimeStoppers, hoping that someone will come forward for justice to be served.

Montgomery City District 6 Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell met with the family in person and provided words of comfort while vowing to stand by the victim’s family as they seek answers. Councilman Mitchell said, “I want all residents to feel safe in the neighborhoods they live in.”

“Violence has no place in District 2 or any area of Montgomery,” says Commissioner Moore-Zeigler. “I stand with Yvette Carter’s family in seeking closure and justice for their loved one and all those impacted by senseless gun violence in our community,”

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2023, at about 10:35 p.m., police and medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, units found the victim, Yvette Carter, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators say the three pictured suspects were seen exiting a small black sedan with no tint and factory rims prior to the shooting. The three subjects were wearing hoodies. One subject is seen walking from the car wearing all black with a white or grey hood, black bottoms, and white shoes, while pulling a rifle from his pants, prior to the shooting. (CrimeStoppers)

The victim’s family is pleading for answers. Investigators ask anyone with information to please come forward. The total cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects currently stands at $3,000.00. When you call CrimeStoppers, you remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

