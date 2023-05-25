$2.4 million awarded to support Remote Air Traffic Control Academy at Craig Field in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell announced today that the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $2.4 million to the Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority in Selma for building renovations needed to support the remote air traffic control academy.

The project will renovate two buildings at Craig Field to provide classroom and dormitory space for the academy. This EDA investment will be matched with $609,420 in local funds and is expected to create 119 jobs and generate $7 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“This is wonderful news!” says Sewell. “This $2.4 million grant from the Economic Development Administration is estimated to bring 119 new jobs and millions of dollars in additional investments to our region. I thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their continued partnership as we work to bring more resources and opportunities to our communities.”

“This grant enables us to complete the renovation of the air traffic control academy and remote tower center and begin renovations on a 3-story, 76-room dormitory to house students who will train as air traffic controllers, mechanics, and pilots. We thank the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Planning Commission and the EDA for their efforts in helping us obtain this grant,” said James Corrigan, Executive Director of Craig Field.

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Alabama-Tombigbee Regional Commission (ATRC). EDA funds ATRC to unite the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

