‘Armed and dangerous’ Lee County suspect captured

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials in Lee County have captured a man described as armed and dangerous, according to the county EMA.

Michael Shane Bodine Green was last seen in the area of 115 Lee Road 399 Wednesday night. He was captured Thursday afternoon, though it’s unclear where or how.

It is not clear what prompted the initial search for Green.

