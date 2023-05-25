Advertise
‘Armed and dangerous’ Lee County suspect captured

Law enforcement officials in Lee County have captured a man described as armed and dangerous, according to the county EMA.
Law enforcement officials in Lee County have captured a man described as armed and dangerous, according to the county EMA.(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials in Lee County have captured a man described as armed and dangerous, according to the county EMA.

Michael Shane Bodine Green was last seen in the area of 115 Lee Road 399 Wednesday night. He was captured Thursday afternoon, though it’s unclear where or how.

It is not clear what prompted the initial search for Green.

