Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Carter
Montgomery mother shot and killed while sleeping in her bed
Shantea Peterson is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault after police...
Woman accused of stabbing 2 at Montgomery convenience store, filings say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire
Inmate serving attempted murder sentence escapes from Staton Prison
Kathryn Kelli Washington, left, and Jadarius Daniel, right, were charged with promoting prison...
2 arrested in Elmore County for promoting prison contraband

Latest News

Hurricane Generic
NOAA releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter