Juvenile recovering after Wednesday Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Wednesday afternoon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police and fire medics responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Eastdale Road South where they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Their name and age were not released, and police said it was unclear where the shooting happened.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available as the investigation continues.

