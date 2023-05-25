Local animal shelters lower adoption fees for large dogs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has lowered the cost of their adult dogs in an effort to boost adoptions.

“We have so many adult dogs right now, our cages are getting very full,” said Marketing and Development Manager Lea Turbert.

In an effort to get these furry friends out of metal cages and into loving homes, the shelter has reduced the cost of all puppies and adult dogs over 30 pounds to $50, and that fee covers a significant amount of vetting.

“We’ve reduced our adoption fees for adult dogs to 50 dollars which includes them being spayed or neutered, microchipped, (and) up-to-date on all their vaccinations,” Turbert said.

The shelter says the summer months are some of the slowest for adoptions, and right now they have an overpopulation of adult dogs needing forever homes.

Turbert says summer could be the best time for families to get to know their dog while home, and the best part is most adult dogs are already trained.

“Adult dogs, we call them move-in ready. They’re already house trained, they have manners, you’re not going through that chewing stage,” Turbert said. “They’re so much easier, so easy, they just need a second chance.”

The Lee County Humane Society has implemented a similar initiative to incentivize families to adopt their large dogs. All dogs 40 pounds or greater are free to adopt, and that also includes vetting.

“I mean probably close to a year now I feel that we have pretty much been at max capacity on large dogs, said Shelter Director TJ McCullough.

“People don’t understand that even though we have been met the criteria for what’s considered no kill, which is 10% or less euthanasia rate, that does not mean that we don’t have struggles,” McCullough said. “People don’t understand that when we don’t have room and we don’t have fosters and these animals continue to come in, we have to make room.”

It’s the grim reality for some of these animals, that could have a second chance in a forever home.

If you are interested in adopting in either Montgomery or Auburn, visit the Montgomery Humane Society website, or the Lee County Humane Society website. Fill out an application, and then get an appointment scheduled to meet your new friend!

