Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial box as he leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver the Budget In London March 15. Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10.(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located, setting off a rapid security response in one of London’s most-fortified sites.

The Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There were no reports of injuries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time.

Video footage posted on social media showed a white car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

Footage shot soon after showed a car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates, as police officers inspected the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said they were working to establish the circumstances.

“I heard a bang and looked up and saw loads of police with taser guns shouting at the man,” said witness Simon Parry, 44. “A lot of police vehicles came very quickly and were very quick to evacuate the area.”

The BBC showed a photo of officers leading away a man with handcuffed hands behind his back.

Officers cordoned off Whitehall after the crash but began to lift the barriers within half an hour, allowing people back into Whitehall, which normally teems with civil servants and tourists keen to see the nearby Houses of Parliament and other historic buildings.

Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10.

Public access to the street is restricted, and the gates are protected at all times by armed police officers.

The gates were erected in 1989 in response to threats from Irish Republican Army militants. In 1991 the IRA fired three mortars at the street, one of which exploded in the backyard of No. 10 while Prime Minister John Major was leading a Cabinet meeting inside. Three police officers and a civil servant suffered minor injuries.

