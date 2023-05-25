May marks Water Safety Month as pools open for summer fun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May is Water Safety Month, which is to recognize the popularity of swimming in the summer and to make more people aware of how to stay safe around the water.

The week of May 22-28 is also Healthy & Safe Swimming Week, to maximize the health benefits of swimming by promoting healthy and safe water activities.

Drowning is one of the top five leading causes of accidental injury or death, according to the CDC. Every day, it kills about 11 people. So Water Safety Month is about saving lives!

When we think of water safety, we often think of the potential for young children to drown, but drowning also is a concern for teens and young adults. According to the National Safety Council, drowning is more common for children 5 and younger and it’s the second leading cause of death through age 15. The council reported that 353 people between 5 and 24 drowned in 2017.

The timing of Water Safety Month is important as schools dismiss for the summer and pools everywhere open for the swimming season. The YMCA of Greater Montgomery has a safety around water class that teaches children fundamental water skills. It also provides swimming lessons and financial aid for those that cannot afford it.

For more information on how to sign up for swimming lessons, or pool hours visit ymcamontgomery.org

