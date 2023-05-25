Picture perfect weather starts today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have finally moved past the clouds, cool afternoons and rain here in Central Alabama. The sun will be back in full force today, and it will stay that way for most of the upcoming days.

So we know it will be on the sunnier side for the next week. What about temperatures, humidity levels and rain chances?

A mainly dry and comfortably warm holiday weekend is on the way. (WSFA 12 News)

With the ample sunshine in the forecast there really isn’t much of a rain chance. Dry weather is likely all the way through the middle of next week. That means your Memorial Day holiday weekend plans will be without any issues from Mother Nature.

Temperatures will be very comfortable for this time of year. Highs will be in the lower 80s through Memorial Day before warming into the middle and then the upper 80s as next week moves along.

A complex scenario this weekend will send some additional cloudiness toward Alabama. Most, if not all, rain will stay away. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight temperatures will be delightful and fall firmly into the “give that A/C unit a rest” category. Most everyone in Central and South Alabama will fall into the upper 50s every night through the start of next week. Some of the cooler spots will slip into the mid-50s a time or two in all likelihood.

In terms of the humidity we’ve got even more good news for you. The humidity levels will be low all the way through early next week. You really won’t even notice any sort of humid feel to the air!

One blip on the radar is something we’ve been watching over the last several days...

We are continuing to monitor a complex scenario that will evolve Friday and this weekend just to our east. An area of low pressure will move into South Carolina, sending rain and clouds westward across the Carolinas and Georgia.

Daily highs will stay below normal through Memorial Day. (WSFA 12 News)

The big question for Alabama is still determining just how far west the rain and clouds go. Most models keep the rain away from Alabama all weekend long. A 10% chance of rain is being left in the forecast for now to account for the outliers showing a shower making its way into the state Saturday and Sunday.

We will update you if the data starts to point towards a wetter forecast. As of right now we think it will be dry, but its close enough to mention. One thing that does look more likely is an increase in cloud coverage each day starting Sunday. It won’t be gray and overcast, but more of a partly cloudy sky is likely Sunday thru Wednesday.

