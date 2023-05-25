Picture perfect weather through Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Finally... the rain, the overcast sky, the humidity: it’s all gone! What is left is a dry atmosphere that brings us plenty of sunshine and comfortable warmth. Afternoon highs climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s today for much of Alabama. Consistency will be our friend as we head into the upcoming holiday weekend, one that is known to be the unofficial start to the summer season.

With the ample sunshine in the forecast there really isn’t much of a rain chance. Dry weather is likely all the way through the middle of next week; that means your Memorial Day holiday weekend plans will be without any issues from Mother Nature!

Temperatures will be very comfortable for this time of year... highs will be in the lower 80s through Memorial Day before warming into the middle and then the upper 80s as next week moves along.

Less humidity and lots of sunshine... that combo allows our Memorial Day weekend to be comfortably warm! (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight temperatures will be delightful and fall firmly into the “give that air conditioning a rest” category. Most everyone in central and south Alabama will fall into the mid/upper 50s every night through the start of next week.

The humidity levels will be low all the way through early next week, so you really won’t even notice any sort of humid feel to the air!

One blip on the radar is something we’ve been watching over the last several days...

We are continuing to monitor a complex scenario that will evolve tomorrow and this weekend just to our east. An area of low pressure will move into South Carolina, sending rain and clouds westward across the Carolinas and Georgia.

A complex scenario this weekend will send some additional cloudiness toward Alabama. Most, if not all, rain will stay away. (WSFA 12 News)

The big question for Alabama is still determining just how far west the rain and clouds go. Most models keep the rain away from Alabama all weekend long. A 10% chance of rain is being left in the forecast for now to account for the outliers showing a shower making its way into the state Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We will update you if the data starts to point towards a wetter forecast. As of right now we think it will be dry, but its close enough to mention. One thing that does look more likely is an increase in cloud coverage each day starting Sunday. It won’t be gray and overcast, but more of a partly cloudy sky is likely Sunday thru Wednesday.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.