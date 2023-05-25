Pike Road Elementary sends students off to summer break

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Families that live in the neighborhood behind Pike Road Elementary School celebrated the beginning of summer by drenching their students with water guns and water balloons.

“It’s a tradition that has been going on for 8 years or so, and it’s a bit of a celebratory piece,” said Principal Jeff Hatfield. “They’re gonna show up and have some fun with their kids on the way home on the last day of school.”

Hatfield said this year’s last day was bittersweet with many third graders leaving for the intermediate school and some, going even further.

“We have military families that are going to move away so it’s a time to celebrate,” Hatfield said.

Overall, Hatfield says it was a great year but says there is still some work to do with some setbacks caused by the pandemic.

“Whether it’s the readiness of children with early literacy skills or just social, emotional state of mind, I think we as a society are still sort of reeling from that and trying to navigate the new way,” said Hatfield.

But while there is work to do, many accomplishments were achieved.

“The best part of the year is just seeing the accomplishments that kids have achieved,” he said. “Whether it’s someone learning how to read for the first time, mastering a concept for the first time in the classroom, or learning how to deal with social interaction, you know, making friends, keeping friends.”

The staff looks forward to having students back and welcoming new ones this fall.

Students will return to the classroom on Aug. 9.

