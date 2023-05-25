Public safety alert put out for armed and dangerous man in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency put out a public safety alert for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Officials say Michael Shane Bodine Green was seen in the area of 115 Lee Road 399.

He is described as wearing no shirt, blue jeans and camouflage body armor. A photo of the suspect is not immediately available.

Authorities warn against approaching him. If you see him call 911.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.