Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Public safety alert put out for armed and dangerous man in Lee County

(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency put out a public safety alert for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Officials say Michael Shane Bodine Green was seen in the area of 115 Lee Road 399.

He is described as wearing no shirt, blue jeans and camouflage body armor. A photo of the suspect is not immediately available.

Authorities warn against approaching him. If you see him call 911.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantea Peterson is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault after police...
Woman accused of stabbing 2 at Montgomery convenience store, filings say
Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
2021 file photo of Gov. Kay Ivey signing documents (Source: State of Alabama/Governor's Office)
Ivey to sign multiple bills into law Tuesday afternoon
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Travontaye Rudolph, 27, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by MPD’s Special Operations...
Arrest made in July 2022 Montgomery homicide case

Latest News

File image of protesters against the "What is a Woman Act" outside the Alabama Statehouse on...
Alabama lawmakers attempt to define ‘what is a woman’
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to remove half of the state’s 4% sale tax on food.
Alabama House committee advances bill to cut half of state’s 4% sales tax on groceries
The Montgomery Humane Society says their adult dog cages are nearing capacity.
Local animal shelters lower adoption fees for large dogs
The building was built in 1987 so county leaders said it was time for a major upgrade.
Montgomery County Courthouse rededicated after renovations