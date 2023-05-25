The Rundown: Weekend events for music, animals and theater lovers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unofficial start to summer begins this weekend, and with the beautiful weather, let us help you find something to do to get you out on the town. Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening in South and Central Alabama and bring them to you.

In Selma, you can come down to the Riverfront Amphitheatre and park and enjoy the Music Concert Series on Saturday. There will be various vendors and live music to enjoy. Selma was chosen by the Levitt Foundation as one of the 42 towns and cities across the nation to offer free, community-driven concerts. The gates for this concert series will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.

How about supporting and shopping locally by heading out to the Shoppes at Eastchase to enjoy the great selection of fruits, veggies, homemade jellies, and boiled peanuts? I mean, they have just about everything. The farmers market will begin at 7 a.m.

Maybe you are in Lee County. Well, you can start your Saturday morning in Auburn for City Market. You can get fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with homemade baked goods, plants, and so much more. City Market begins at 8 a.m.

All of the animal lovers, how about enjoying the Montgomery Zoo this Memorial Day weekend? For all of you theater fans, this is the last weekend to catch the stage play Clyde’s on the Octagon Stage at ASF.

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

