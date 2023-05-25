Advertise
Selma mayor, City Council reach agreement on city budget

Selma's mayor and City Council have reached an agreement on a new city budget.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After two months of deliberation, Selma Mayor James Perkins and the City Council have come to an agreement on the municipal budget.

The council passed a resolution in a special called meeting that would not implement the suggested budget brought before the council back in March that would cut 27 jobs.

Council President Billy Young said the city will continue to operate on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget to sustain services.

“That was a tough and a big accomplishment for us because we don’t have new additional revenues, so we had to be very creative in our budget,” Young said.

Both parties agreed to raising the minimum wage for city workers. Unskilled employees would be paid $12 an hour while skilled employees will be paid $16 an hour, effective immediately.

The mayor must propose a city budget for fiscal year 2023-24 by July 1, and the city must pass a budget that is sustainable for the city by Aug. 1 or the lawsuit will resume.

