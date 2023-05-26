After 26 years Montgomery SRO is retiring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School resource officer Nathaniel Smiley knew retirement was coming, but he may have been surprised by his final day.

“It’s kind of hard for me to say goodbye, but I know I’ve been here long enough,” said Smiley.

It’s been quite a ride. After retiring from the Army, Nathaniel Smiley joined the Montgomery Public School system as a school resource officer in 1997. He’s been walking the halls for 26 years, the last 24 at LAMP.

“I like working with the students. By me being an ex-drill sergeant, I know about training young folks.”

He’s made some special memories over the years. One day of the week always brings a smile.

“Every Wednesday here is hump day. If I don’t say it, they’ll say it. Officer Smiley, what day is it? They like it when I say ‘Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike.’”

His last day will be one he’ll always remember. A parade, a visit from the mayor, hugs, and plenty of gifts.

“I was shocked. I said I wouldn’t shed a tear, but the joy came over my heart.”

School leaders know a guy like this you can’t replace.

“Smiley is an asset to LAMP,” said assistant principal Dr. Craig Rogers. “He knows all the students by first and last name. He has a remarkable memory. He gave them smiles every day, said good morning every day, just a joy.”

After one last stroll down the hall, it was time to sign off for the final time.

“Unit 3, this is 364 signing off for the last time. 10-4.”

Enjoy your retirement, Mr. Smiley. You deserve it.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.