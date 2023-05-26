Charges revealed against captured ‘armed and dangerous’ Lee County suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges have been filed against an ‘armed and dangerous’ man captured after a manhunt in Lee County.

Michael Shane Bodine Green, 29, of Smiths Station, is facing charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, resisting arrest and domestic violence charges for menacing, harassment and reckless endangerment,

The manhunt started for Green Wednesday night in the area of 115 Lee Road 399 Wednesday night and ended Thursday afternoon, though it’s unclear where.

