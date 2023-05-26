Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Charges revealed against captured ‘armed and dangerous’ Lee County suspect

Michael Shane Bodine Green is facing multiple charges in Lee County.
Michael Shane Bodine Green is facing multiple charges in Lee County.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges have been filed against an ‘armed and dangerous’ man captured after a manhunt in Lee County.

Michael Shane Bodine Green, 29, of Smiths Station, is facing charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, resisting arrest and domestic violence charges for menacing, harassment and reckless endangerment,

The manhunt started for Green Wednesday night in the area of 115 Lee Road 399 Wednesday night and ended Thursday afternoon, though it’s unclear where.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Yvette Carter
Montgomery mother shot and killed while sleeping in her bed
Kathryn Kelli Washington, left, and Jadarius Daniel, right, were charged with promoting prison...
2 arrested in Elmore County for promoting prison contraband
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured...
Juvenile recovering after Wednesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

After 26 years patrolling the halls, school resource officer Nathaniel Smiley is calling it...
After 26 years Montgomery SRO is retiring
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Rep. Dale Strong requests investigation into delay on SPACECOM headquarters decision
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
ALEA launches safety campaign as Memorial Day holiday weekend travel predictions soar