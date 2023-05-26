Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Convicted teen killer McCraney seeks new trial

In their motion, attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough allege at least three jurors posted to social media during the trial, one as deliberations were underway.
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom during his April, 2023 trial.
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom during his April, 2023 trial.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As expected, convicted killer Coley McCraney’s attorneys filed a petition this week seeking a new trial. In that motion are allegations of juror misconduct and improper court proceedings.

A Dale County jury last month convicted McCraney, 49, of murdering JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-old Dothan students, in 1999.

Watch: McCraney’s attorneys allege juror misconduct

In their motion, attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough allege three jurors posted to social media during the trial, one as deliberations were underway.

Another juror, they claim, routinely scrolled through his phone.

They also allege Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore erred when he said, with jurors present, that Harrison attempted to confuse those jurors with statements he made during heated arguments that followed an objection by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the lead prosecutor.

Watch: McCraney’s wife deals blow to his defense

Filmore set a July 17 hearing to decide if there will be a new trial.

If he denies the request---and that seems likely--- McCraney’s attorneys would turn to an appeals court to overturn his April 26 conviction.

Jurors sentenced McCraney to serve life without parole, a punishment that Filmore will formally impose on June 15.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire
Inmate serving attempted murder sentence escapes from Staton Prison
Law enforcement officials in Lee County have captured a man described as armed and dangerous,...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Lee County suspect captured
Yvette Carter
Montgomery mother shot and killed while sleeping in her bed
Kathryn Kelli Washington, left, and Jadarius Daniel, right, were charged with promoting prison...
2 arrested in Elmore County for promoting prison contraband
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured...
Juvenile recovering after Wednesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Rep. Dale Strong requests investigation into delay on SPACECOM headquarters decision
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
ALEA launches safety campaign as Memorial Day holiday weekend travel predictions soar
Memorial Day weekend kicks off one of year's busiest travel seasons
Shaunkivia Smith and Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell were remembered at the 2023 graduation...
Dadeville students killed in mass shooting remembered at graduation