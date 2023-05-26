Fatal crash claims Montgomery man’s life

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Montgomery man early Friday morning.

According to MPD, at about 12:25 a.m., officers and fire medics responded to the West South Boulevard near the I-65 South overpass in reference to a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, they located a 2008 Honda Accord.

Jairo Lopez, 25, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.