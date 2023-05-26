Advertise
Fatal crash claims Montgomery man’s life

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Montgomery man early Friday morning.

According to MPD, at about 12:25 a.m., officers and fire medics responded to the West South Boulevard near the I-65 South overpass in reference to a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, they located a 2008 Honda Accord.

Jairo Lopez, 25, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

