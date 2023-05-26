Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
Michael Shane Bodine Green is facing multiple charges in Lee County.
Charges revealed against captured ‘armed and dangerous’ Lee County suspect
Yvette Carter
Montgomery mother shot and killed while sleeping in her bed
Kathryn Kelli Washington, left, and Jadarius Daniel, right, were charged with promoting prison...
2 arrested in Elmore County for promoting prison contraband
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured...
Juvenile recovering after Wednesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused...
Ancient toilets reveal debilitating and sometimes fatal disease
A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front...
From the Civil War to today’s mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people