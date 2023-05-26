Advertise
Man arrested on a felony warrant for enticing a child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes

Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua APD suspect
Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua APD suspect(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on a felony warrant for enticing child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes.

According to officials, 21-year-old Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report from the Opelika Police Department, involving a child under the age of 16 interacting with an adult male suspect. Information gathered, indicated that a crime was committed in the Auburn Police Jurisdiction near the intersection of Perry Street and East Drake Avenue on May 22. Auburn Police made contact with the victim, and the suspect, who had been detained by the Opelika Police Department.

Officials say that after further investigation, police determined that the suspect, identified as Ixmatlahua, committed the crime of enticing child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes. Ixmatlahua was previously known by the victim, and the encounter that resulted in the arrest was not random.

Ixmatlahua was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail, and is currently unable to make bond due to an immigration hold.

