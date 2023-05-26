Plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sun will be back in full force again today with just some clouds here or there in the mix. And the sun will shine a good deal over the next week. Some days will be partly cloudy, some will be mostly sunny. Even those partly cloudy days will feature a good helping of sunshine.

So we know it will be on the sunnier side for the next week. What about temperatures, humidity levels and rain chances?

Well, there really isn’t much of a rain chance over the next week. Dry weather is likely all the way through at least next Wednesday and Thursday. That means your Memorial Day holiday weekend plans will be without any issues from Mother Nature.

Temperatures will be below normal through the end of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The only rain chances we have on the 7-day forecast are 10% for today, Sunday, next Wednesday, and next Thursday. Most everyone will stay entirely dry each of those days though!

Temperatures will be very comfortable by late May standards. Highs will be in the lower 80s through Memorial Day before warming into the middle and then the upper 80s as next week moves along. Each and every day through next Thursday will be below the normal high of 89 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will be delightful and fall firmly into the “give that A/C unit a rest” category. Most everyone in Central and South Alabama will fall into the upper 50s every night through the start of next week. Some spots will slip into the mid-50s a time or two, with the best bet for areawide mid-50s being Saturday night.

Highs will be in the lower 80s through Memorial Day with little to no rain chances. (WSFA 12 News)

In terms of the humidity we’ve got even more good news for you. The humidity levels will be non-noticeable all the way through the middle of next week. You really won’t notice any sort of humid feel to the air.

One thing that does look more likely is an overall increase in cloud coverage each day starting Sunday. It won’t be gray and overcast, but more of a partly cloudy sky is likely Sunday thru Wednesday. Skies may even turn mostly cloudy next Thursday as moisture levels rise quite a bit.

The weather at the beaches of Alabama and Northwest Florida will be delightful this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

If Memorial Day weekend has you traveling to the beaches of Alabama or Northwest Florida, the weather will be just as good. Expect plenty of sunshine overall all weekend long with low humidity and dry conditions. The rip current risk will be low today, moderate tomorrow, low Sunday, and low Monday.

