Rep. Dale Strong requests investigation into delay on SPACECOM headquarters decision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The decision on whether the U.S. Space Command Headquarters will remain in Colorado or move to Huntsville is still in the air.

The House Armed Services Committee is launching an investigation into the delay as requested by Alabama Representative Dale Strong.

Rep. Strong released the following statement:

After a delegation meeting with the Secretary of the Air Force, I had no choice but to request that House Armed Services Committee Chairman, Mike Rogers, open a formal investigation into the Biden Administration’s failure to announce a permanent location for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) Headquarters. The Administration’s delay risks politicizing a process which must remain fact-based. Injecting politics into America’s basing decisions serves to do unprecedented harm to our national security. American men and women in uniform must be given the very best, not the third or fourth choice. Redstone Arsenal was chosen as the preferred location after a years-long process. The decision was later confirmed not just once, but twice with the results of the Government Accountability Office and Department of Defense Inspector General investigations. It is plain and simple: Redstone Arsenal is the best possible location to host U.S. Space Command headquarters. The Air Force’s basing process established this, and it was confirmed. I thank Chairman Rogers for agreeing to this investigation. The members of the House Armed Services Committee, and our service members awaiting a final basing decision deserve answers and swift action from the Air Force

On Friday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chair Mac McCutcheon released a joint statement on the investigation as well:

“As one of the nation’s leading military communities, we are gravely concerned about revelations regarding the post-site selection process for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) headquarters, as outlined in an investigation announced by the House Committee on Armed Services. "Conversations between Alabama’s bipartisan congressional delegation and the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force further illuminate a shadowy attempt to undermine an objective process that identified Huntsville-Redstone as the best location for SPACECOM headquarters. "Changing the rules in this critical decision-making process, seemingly day to day without any civilian oversight, shakes the foundational pillars of trust between the American public and the Department of Defense (DOD). A blatant attempt to skew independent findings and use highly questionable tactics to award SPACECOM headquarters to a 5th place nominee should be an affront to the DOD and U.S. Air Force. It is not in the best interest of our military, the safety and security of our warfighter, our country, and our allies. It breaks our trust in everything we know to be right and true. "Huntsville-Redstone met the objective criteria related to the needs of our national defense following an exhaustive multi-year selection process. We were chosen because we could best provide for the mission’s vital, long-term strategic interests. To have this process dishonored, dismissed, and invalidated is highly alarming. "The promise of SPACECOM has sadly been politicized and highjacked by unseen individuals who would seemingly and selfishly rather jeopardize national security than do the right thing. Now, the integrity of the DOD and future success of this mission is at stake. A swift, thorough, and transparent investigation will help to restore credibility in SPACECOM and our military partners. We commend the House Committee on Armed Services for beginning this effort. "The City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and Madison County stand ready to step up and support our chosen role in providing the critical infrastructure and needs for SPACECOM headquarters."

