Beautiful weather for Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Memorial Day Weekend 2023 has gotten off to a beautiful start. Fortunately that will continue for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

A couple of spots could see a quick shower tomorrow, but that will be the exception rather than the rule. That’s the only rain chance over the next several days.

Look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow and mostly sunny skies on Memorial Day. Both days will be comfortably warm in the lower 80s with wind speeds under 10 mph.

Showers and storms become increasingly likely by the end of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

The one thing that might surprise a few people over the next several mornings is the cool feel of the air. We’ll drop into the middle to upper 50s for overnight lows each night through Monday night, so be prepared for some cooler-than-normal evenings and early mornings.

Temperatures will warm into the middle and then the upper 80s as next week moves along. Each afternoon will still be below normal for late May despite the warming trend.

In terms of the humidity we’ve got more good news for you. The humidity levels will be non-noticeable through Tuesday. You really won’t notice any sort of humid feel to the air!

Highs will stay below normal through next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Beyond Tuesday the humidity does come up to more “typical” levels. Pair that with the warmer temperatures and you’ve got the recipe for those classic daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast for the second half of the workweek.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

