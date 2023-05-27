Advertise
Montgomery airport expecting nearly 2,000 passengers Memorial Day weekend

1,934 passengers will choose Montgomery Regional Airport to depart for their Memorial Day weekend destination.
1,934 passengers will choose Montgomery Regional Airport to depart for their Memorial Day weekend destination.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Approximately 3.4 million passengers will be flying to their destinations for the unofficial start to the summer travel season.

Montgomery Regional Airport expects to see 1,934 passengers depart the capital city for Memorial Day weekend, which they said they are prepared for.

“TSA has reported that we will see a 17% increase compared to last year’s travel,” said the airport’s marketing and communications director, Brittney Jones-Dabney.

Passengers are traveling to Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte and Washington, D.C. via American Airlines and Delta.

Dabney added the airport has hired additional staff ahead of the peak travel season to ensure passengers have a clean, streamlined experience going from their car to the gate.

As many prepare for summer travel, Dabney advises that people arrive at the airport within the two-hour window of departure to ensure a stress0free process.

