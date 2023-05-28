Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night

There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

According to MPD, at about 10:40 p.m. while present in the area, officers immediately responded to the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street in reference to shots fired.

While en route, MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

With the assistance of additional MPD units and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, officials say the pursuit ended in the area of Shamrock Lane.

Police say units then engaged in a foot pursuit and three suspects were captured along with two handguns. After an extensive search, one suspect was able to get away.

There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters of the state's new panhandling bill say this will address a public safety issue, but...
Bill outlawing panhandling and loitering on Alabama roads signed into law
Montgomery County correctional officer Darrell Alvin Coleman Jr., has resigned after being...
Montgomery County correctional officer resigns after arrest
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash
A photo was taken of Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire being transported to Kilby Correctional...
Attempted murder convict recaptured after Alabama prison escape
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Fatal crash claims Montgomery man’s life

Latest News

Tuskegee hosts 54th annual Memorial Day Fly In
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash
1,934 passengers will choose Montgomery Regional Airport to depart for their Memorial Day...
Montgomery airport expecting nearly 2,000 passengers Memorial Day weekend
Montgomery airport expecting nearly 2,000 passengers Memorial Day weekend