3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

According to MPD, at about 10:40 p.m. while present in the area, officers immediately responded to the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street in reference to shots fired.

While en route, MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

With the assistance of additional MPD units and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, officials say the pursuit ended in the area of Shamrock Lane.

Police say units then engaged in a foot pursuit and three suspects were captured along with two handguns. After an extensive search, one suspect was able to get away.

There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.