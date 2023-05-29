Victim killed overnight Montgomery shooting identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was shot to death early Monday morning has been identified, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police responded to an area hospital around 3:15 a.m. Monday on reports a victim had been transported in a personal vehicle for treatment.

MPD said Rondarius McQueen, 22, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound but later died from his injuries.

After further investigation, MPD determined the man had been shot in the area of Folmar Parkway.

A motive and suspect have not yet been identified. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

