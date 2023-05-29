Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Victim killed overnight Montgomery shooting identified

A man who was shot to death early Monday morning has been identified, according to the...
A man who was shot to death early Monday morning has been identified, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was shot to death early Monday morning has been identified, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police responded to an area hospital around 3:15 a.m. Monday on reports a victim had been transported in a personal vehicle for treatment.

MPD said Rondarius McQueen, 22, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound but later died from his injuries.

After further investigation, MPD determined the man had been shot in the area of Folmar Parkway.

A motive and suspect have not yet been identified. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was property damage as a result of the gunfire however, there were no injuries.
3 arrested after Montgomery shooting, chase Saturday night
Montgomery County correctional officer Darrell Alvin Coleman Jr., has resigned after being...
Montgomery County correctional officer resigns after arrest
Supporters of the state's new panhandling bill say this will address a public safety issue, but...
Bill outlawing panhandling and loitering on Alabama roads signed into law
Drivers and team prepare there cars ahead of the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor...
Hunter Robbins wins the Disturbing the Peace 100 at Montgomery Motor Speedway
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 62, approximately three miles south of Brundidge.
Troy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Vietnam War Memorial
Montgomery program to honor those killed Vietnam War
Flags were placed at the gravesites of former Marines to honor them and the sacrifices they paid.
Townsend Detachment honors fallen Marines for Memorial Day
Dadeville park plants more than 2,000 flags to honor fallen soldiers
Townsend Detachment honors fall Marines for Memorial Day