Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for Montgomery store

Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date for its Montgomery store.
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery cookie lovers can now rejoice, as Crumbl Cookies is inching closer to welcoming customers inside.

People have been driving by the cookie chain’s new store, located at the Zelda Place shopping center near Publix, eagerly awaiting its opening date.

Owners Vanessa and Christopher Arias say they plan to open on June 9 at 8 a.m.

While “now hiring” signs are still posted outside, the owners say they already have more than 60 employees on board.

The store is known for its weekly rotating menu and open kitchen. Crumbl Cookies allows customers to see cookies being mixed, baked and prepared.

The Montgomery store was announced a year ago, alongside the new CAVA Mediterranean restaurant.

