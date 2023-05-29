A great start to the new week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Memorial Day! The weather for your holiday will be great. In fact, the weather for the first half of the week will end up being nice and quiet.

Today will look and feel like yesterday minus the isolated downpours we saw. It will be a dry day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures topping out in the lower 80s.

Some additional clouds later today, but it stays dry and pleasantly warm. (WSFA 12 News)

More of the same for tomorrow with highs a degree or two warmer up in the middle 80s. It will be entirely dry once again. Mostly dry weather will continue for Wednesday with a slight increase in cloud cover. Skies will probably lean mostly cloudy in many places by the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will come up another couple of degree for Wednesday as we top out in the upper 80s for many for the first time in more than a week. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm on Wednesday as moisture levels increase.

Highs will remain near or below normal through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases more so on Thursday. It shouldn’t be a washout of a day based on the latest forecast guidance. But there will probably be scattered rain around the region.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday before things trend much drier for the weekend. Coverage Thursday is sitting at 40%, while Friday’s is around 30% for now. Look for updates to these rain chances as we progress through the week.

Showers and storms are possible for the second half of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s both Thursday and Friday thanks to the clouds and rain chances. Upper 80s are then back for the weekend thanks to a good amount of sunshine and dry conditions!

