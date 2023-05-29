Montgomery program to honor those killed Vietnam War

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Memorial Day program will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Montgomery to honor those killed while serving during the Vietnam War.

The program is being led by members of the Chapter 607 Vietnam Veterans of America and will be held at the Vietnam Memorial in Montgomery’s Greenwood Cemetery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.